Tell me about... The West Cork Fit-Up Festival

Geoff Gould is the director of the Fit-Up, which is underway in venues across West Cork

What’s the background to ‘Fit-Up’ theatre?

The ‘fit-up’ style of theatre dates back to the 1900s. In large cities, there wouldn’t be a lot going on in the summer. So a lot of the professional players would hit the road and put on shows in the country. It was called ‘fit-up’ because they show would be performed in a tent or on the back of a truck which they would ‘fit up’ for the set. It became very popular in the 20s, 30s, and 40s, and they would have toured West Cork regularly. It started to die out in the 1960s, television sort of killed it because people were watching that instead. This festival has revived it and it has gone from strength to strength.

Where is the festival on this year?

The festival is on in Ballydehob, Whiddy Island, Drimoleague, Glengarriff, Heir Island, Kilcrohane, Bere Island, and Sherkin Island. The festival started on July 11th and continues to August 6th, with shows playing in a venue and then moving on to a different town or island. It’s about bringing theatre to the people across West Cork, and these are very professional productions. This year we have nine shows, and we hope that up to 2,500 people will go to shows. Shows are priced at €15 which we feel is very reasonable.

Where is the festival tent?

The festival tent is in Ballydehob. I suppose you could call Ballydehob the home of the festival really. The tent helps to give the Fit-Up a real festival feel. It can hold about 250 people. Our biggest venue is the hall in Ballydehob which can hold about 400 people and the smallest is probably Sherkin which can hold about 50.

Are all bookings online?

No. Online booking is available for the first week but we like to have walk-up booking so that people living in the local areas have a chance to buy the tickets on the evening.

• The West Cork Fit-Up has opened this week and continues until August 6th. For more information see www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com