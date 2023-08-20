Tell me about... Plans for Macroom’s new-look Briery Gap

Tipperary man Mike Ryan is the first artistic director of the Briery Gap cultural centre, taking up the post next month

Why did you want to be the Briery Gap’s first artistic director?

I’m incredibly excited by the cultural history and traditions of Macroom and the surrounding areas, and inspired by the potential of the newly-redeveloped Briery Gap to be an important part of the national arts landscape.

Tell us one thing you’re looking forward to introducing/developing in the short to medium term as part of your new role?

It’s still very early days, but as well as re-engaging with local community groups, I hope to bring artists to Macroom from further afield and create opportunities to develop dynamic new artists through workshops and writing groups.

In a dream world, who would you love to bring to perform in the Briery Gap?

I don’t think I need to dream about that. The Briery Gap has the potential to draw incredible artists and performers. I prefer to dream about where the artists we work with can go after we’ve done all we can to support them

What do you like most about the new cultural space?

I’m most excited about the collaborative potential for the space for artists. It’s a theatre, cinema, and music venue, and it shares a building with Macroom Library. There’s no limit to the projects we can facilitate or help to develop, especially working with our colleagues in the library.

You’ve had a long career in the arts ... what project are you most proud to have been involved in?

Before I got the job of AD, I was developing an experimental theatre piece called Heel/Turn which I showed a short excerpt of in the Everyman last year. I didn’t think it went down well at the time, but every now and then a stranger will approach me and tell me how much they loved it. It’s never the accolades or good reviews that stick with me, it’s always the simple little things, like somebody approaching you in a pub to tell you they’re glad you made something. It’s been put on ice for now until I get the Briery Gap up and running, but I’m excited to get back to it if or when my capacity allows.