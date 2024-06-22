Students light up the big screen at Bantry cinema

BANTRY Cinemax was the venue for the successful screening of films made by school children in West Cork.

Organised by Harriet McCormack and the West Cork Education Support Centre, the films were made in schools and various locations around West Cork, showing off their talents and scenery.

It was part of an initiative called FÍS which is a film project for primary schools that explores film as a medium of expression in relation to the arts, and introduces children to aspects of the film-making process. It encourages creativity and imagination among children and their teachers in Irish primary schools.

FÍS enables children to learn about the techniques involved in telling a story through film, including: planning, scripting, storyboarding, cameras, lighting, audio, music, set design, post production editing, costume and of course acting. Throughout the process, children also develop skills in communicating, working in a team, taking responsibility, collaborating with others, making decisions and problem solving.

Director, Dr Dympna Daly congratulated the four schools in West Cork who participated this year and presented the following awards: Best Acted Film: Drinagh NS for Olympic Dreams; Best Creative Environment: Kealkill NS for Tales of Mischief, The Things We Do & Crime Stories; Best Costume Design: Leap NS for The ‘Pea-ved’ Princess; Best Film Editing: Togher NS for Summer Holidays & The Big Showdown.

Thanks were extended to Stephen Keohane who facilitated the screening in Bantry Cinemax.