‘Stones’ ready to rock audiences in Bantry

A NEW play from the Killarney Theatre Company is coming to the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry on Saturday March 23rd.

‘Stones’ is by Ray O’Sullivan, and follows on from his first three full-length plays ‘The Rise and Rise of the Healy-Raes,’ ‘A Papal Blessing’ and ‘Weight Watching’. Ray playfully calls Stones the fourth in the trilogy!

It stars Ray O’Sullivan and Brian Hickey. It tells the story of a beautiful Kerry valley which is about to be destroyed by concrete and wind turbines when local sheep farmer Dan and nutty English professor Conrad set out to thwart the destruction. With a bottle of poteen thrown into the mix, the duo try to save the

countryside.

This tour began in the Ivy Leaf theatre Castleisland last month and now crosses the border to the Westlodge Hotel Bantry.

Tickets and more details are available from Ray at 0872279657.