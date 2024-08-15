Skibbereen sings the blues as festival is back in town

THEY’LL be singing the blues out west as the Skibbereen Blues, Soul, and Roots Festival takes place from August 16th to 18th.

The festival features gigs over three nights in eight venues across the town.

The bands appearing at his year’s festival include Hot Guitars, Dr Feel Good & Marybeth, Fenton & The Phantoms, the Dizzy Blues Band, The Mafia Cats, The Stonecold Hobos, Gerry Quigley & The Mystic Blues Band, and Nothing But The Blues Jam.

Returning to West Cork will be Buck Taylor.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, he performed in the US with artists including Patti LaBelle and James Taylor.

Buck has now lived in the west of Ireland for many years becoming a familiar figure on the Irish scene. His powerful soul voice was a hit at last year’s Skibbereen Blues, Soul, and Roots Festival and he’s back in the south-west again.

There’s free entry to all gigs, with the festival beginning on Friday night from 8pm with music in The Corner Bar, Annie May’s, the Eldon Hotel, and The Tanyard.

On Saturday there’s live music throughout the day, starting at The Bridge at 2pm, and running through the evening at The Tanyard, the Horse & Hound, The Corner Bar, Annie May’s, the Ilen Bar, the Eldon Hotel and the West Cork Hotel.

On Sunday the final day of the festival gets underway at 4pm in the Corner Bar, with gigs in the evening in the Ilen Bar, the Eldon Hotel and the Tanyard.