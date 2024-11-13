Singer-songwriter Eve uses her dyslexia as inspiration on album

LIVING with dyslexia has proved both an frustration and inspiration for singer-songwriter Eve Clague as she releases her debut album Caught in Words on Thursday, November 14th.

The Clonakilty artist says the album is a deeply personal exploration of emotions, blending hurt, love, and frustration. The songs on Caught in Words explore themes of self-consciousness and insecurity, experiences that Eve, as someone with dyslexia, feels are common among people who have faced struggles in traditional education systems. ‘It could be different now but this album is my way of processing those feelings,’ she said.

She initially titled the work ‘Caught Up in Words’ due to her struggles with dyslexia, which she says has led to frustration but also and growth in her life. ‘It’s like a criticism of myself and my emotions,’ said Eve.

‘I’m glad I settled on Caught in Words especially when the album designer, Megan Clancy, pointed out that ‘In Words’ could also be a play on ‘Inwards’. That’s exactly how I would describe the album—reflecting on emotions and introspection.’

Her first single ‘City Lights’ from the album was released last month and she now releases the single ‘You’d Wanna Get Over It’.

‘You’d Want to Get Over It’ is about facing your fears as you try something new. ‘It’s also about struggling to grow up,’ she explains. ‘I started a new job and found it hard to adapt. I tried to imagine myself in my mother’s shoes, how she grew up and how she threw herself into challenges with so much confidence. The chorus “You’d want to get over it someday” is a message to myself to get over these feelings of anxiety.’

Recorded in Wavefield Studios in Clonakilty, Eve has been developing a sound that blends acoustic instrumentation with spacey, orchestral elements.

The eight tracks on Caught in Words incorporate drones and atmospheric textures, complementing Eve’s acoustic guitar and voice. ‘I wanted to capture the richness of live instruments playing together and it was an incredibly fun process working with guest musicians to bring each song to life.’

The album was recorded live over two days, capturing the essence of Eve’s performances.

The musicians featured on the album include Sam Clague (Guitar, Flute, Bass Clarinet), Niall McGuinness (Double Bass), Aisling Uwrin (Harp), Justin Grounds (Violin), Lea Miklody (Cello), Anto Noonan (Percussion), and Brian Casey (Piano, Guitar).

‘These songs have been with me for a long time, and I wanted to record them so I can move forward, explore new creativity, and write new material,’ Eve reflects.

Eve recently supported Hothouse Flowers at Connolly’s of Leap and will be performing at the Corner House in Cork City on November 16th.