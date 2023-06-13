Out and about in West Cork

At the new rescue animal farm walk at the ‘Ballinadee Bus’ were Geri and Sadie Ho from Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lia and Cameron Downing with Heather Cleary from Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Molly Corcoran from Crookstown with ‘Max’ at the annual Innishannon steam and vintage rally. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tim Griffin from the Schull Fish Factory with local fishermen Michael O’Callaghan and John O’Driscoll on Schull Pier.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)
Benjamin and Charlotte O’Donovan-Bachelet from Knockskeagh at the Harness Racing day at Lyre
(PHOTO: Andy Gibson.)
Judge Tim Hurley presenting Grace Wycherley from Skibbereen and ‘Caheragh Lad’ with the cup for Champion Working Hunter Pony at Belgooly Show.
Indi and Lua Cahalane were delighted to pick up a ‘best dressed’ prize, with Marion O’Driscoll, at the festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the wedding parade at the Ballydehob Country Music Festival last Sunday afternoon were Nicola Barry and Siadbh Redmond from Ballydehob and Eireann Tinkhof from Schull. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kieran Curtin from Rosscarbery preparing to go for a swim at the Warren Strand at the weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Charlie Flanagan from Dublin with her horse ‘Biniou’ at the Lyre harness racing. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rim McGrane and John McCarthy from Bandon at the recent Diocese of Cork & Ross gathering at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.
Luke Tett and Chloe McCarthy from Passage West were at Garrettstown beach. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Yvonne Daly and Elaine Hurley Curtin with Rosie who took part in the Drinagh National School 5k fun run walk which raised funds for Cancer Connect, Poons (Mercy Hospital), St John’s Ward (Crumlin Hospital), Children’s Leukemia Association and Drinagh NS. (Photo: Anne Minihane.)
Katie Collins, Clíona O’Brien and Annie McCarthy catching up on their selfie collection using a waterproof dry bag for the mobile phone.(Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sadhbh Marron with baby Teddy Hegarty were both on holidays in Schull from Dublin recently. Teddy is son of Damian and grandson of Paddy and Nuala Hegarty, Schull. (Photo: Andy Gibson)