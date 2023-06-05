Next chapter for Jenny in the Marquee

WITH new vocalists on board including Cork singer Jack O’Rourke, Jenny Greene and The RTÉ Orchestra’s new show is promising to be a summer sizzler of beats and memorable house anthems.

Both Jenny and singer Gemma Sugrue recently paid a visit to Cork city to promote ‘The Next Chapter’ which takes place in the Marquee in Cork on Friday June 23rd. And they were also taking in a few days near Schull and were equally looking forward to it.

Jenny – who presents ‘The Electric Disco’ on 2FM every Saturday night – first brought her show to the Marquee in 2017 and said that they felt they had gone as far as they could go with that particular format.

‘If we were to go again then we said everything would have to change both for us and the crowds who come to see us every year. We needed to give them something else and I feel we are definitely doing that with this new show,’ said Jenny.

‘It’s a completely new set with plenty of dance classics but tracks that we haven’t done before. And by adding the likes of Jack O’Rourke and actor Paul Reid to the mix it’s going to make the show way more interesting and different.’

Well-known vocalist Gemma Sugrue said it’s a lot of pressure but it’s definitely fun.

‘I love a challenge and I loves singing the soul gospel songs especially If I can make it my own a little bit and there’s a few good songs in this year’s show for that,’ said Gemma.

‘The Cork gig will be the very first time we perform this show and it’s both exciting and terrifying at the same time. There is no better place to premiere the show than in Cork city, which is known for its deep music scene,’ added Jenny. Rehearsals are well underway in Studio 1 in RTÉ with the RTÉ Orchestra, led by Gavin Murphy who they said is one of the calmest people they know.

Gemma said she has gotten to know members of the orchestra down through the years and they really look forward to these gigs.

‘It was so alien for them at the beginning to be doing this type of music and now some of them say it’s their favourite gig to do each year.’

As this is the only confirmed show this year, Cork dance music fans are being advised to catch it!

• Jenny Greene & The RTÉ Orchestra with special guests Gemma Sugrue, Paul Reid & Jack O’Rourke play Live At The Marquee on Friday June 23rd. Tickets available at ticketmaster.ie