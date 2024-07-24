Liz and Coolnagarrane Choir hit the right note with ‘Authenticity’

A SONG connecting the local health service with the arts community is celebrating diversity in West Cork.

The song ‘Authenticity’ was written by West Cork-based singer songwriter Liz Clark with members of Cork Kerry Community healthcare staff, coordinated by the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, says Justine Foster, programme manager at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre. Uillinn helped set up the choir and managed the project, receiving funding through a Health Ireland initiative.

‘The Coolnagarrane Choir are all healthcare workers from the Skibbereen Hospital Campus - a mix of clinicians, coordinators, and admin staff,’ said Justine. ‘They have been singing for several years now in their lunchtimes and occasionally go into the care settings around West Cork.

‘The choir was set up in 2015. We kept it going through covid, doing little outside events, and online.

‘We got funding through Health Ireland to do a project about raising awareness of inclusion and diversity in the HSE cohort. Over a series of conversations and workshops Liza gathered ideas, thoughts, and words, and together we wrote the lyrics.

‘Liz added her familiar melodic style to create a catchy tune that’s fun but real. We hope it raises awareness of the challenges for the LGBTQI community in the workplace.’

The writing process took place over several weeks through a series of engagements: in person at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre; one to one creative conversation with Liz and through a lively online chat group with the choir. Liz Clark added the catchy melody to complete the song for the Coolnagarrane Choir to perform.

The Coolnagarrane Choir, who meet each week with Liz, gave a private performance back in March at Skibbereen Day Care Centre during a special visit of Christopher Bailey, World Health Organisation lead for Creative Brain Week.

It has been perfected since and Liz and the choir had a special launch at a recent coffee morning at Coolnagarrane. ‘It got a fantastic reaction,’ said Justine.

The choir members hope it will be picked up for radio airplay and creative further awareness of LGBTQI diversity. You can hear it at youtu.be/hLFvCq-X4FA&t