Katie’s new EP an audio-visual experience

A KINSALE-born singer- songwriter is launching her first EP featuring live recordings with accompanying film taken around Co Cork.

Katie Archer’s live-take video EP is part of series called Songs Where They Belong // Cork, and features six original songs, each performed live and filmed in a location which has a connection to the song.

The series was filmed in October 2023 with Katie’s creative collaborator, Cork-educated Polish filmmaker Matylda Jabłonka.

The videos are being released individually during the course of January, February and March 2024.

The first song, ‘Morning Light’, was filmed in Katie’s home near The Lough in Cork city and was released on Friday January 19th.

On Friday, January 26th, ‘Frame’ was be released, with film in St Luke’s; then ‘Oh, the Night’, filmed in Bell’s Field a week later, ‘Denys’ Song’ filmed in Cloyne, ‘My Self’, filmed in Katie’s home near The Lough; ‘Someday Soon’, filmed at Robert’s Cove and ‘Morning Light (Reprise: Piano Version)’, filmed in St Luke’s.

Katie was born in Kinsale. When she was three years of age, her family moved to Kenya where they lived for nine years. Returning to Ireland at the age of 12, she and her family relocated to Midleton in East Cork.

Matylda moved to Midleton at 16 from Bangkok, having lived in such varied places as the USA, UK, Poland and Hong Kong. Katie and Matylda met while attending Midleton College and bonded over their love of music, film and travel.

After an inspiring trip to South Africa in December 2022, Katie spent 2023 working on her composition skills and writing songs to fill an album.

In Songs Where They Belong // Cork, Katie writes on themes of youth, growth and intuition.

Katie is currently in South Africa where she is performing live. Songs Where They Belong // Cork is available on YouTube on Katie’s channel, Katie Archer Music.

Find Katie and Matylda on Instagram: @katiearchermusic and @ladymatylda.