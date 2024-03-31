International flavour added to Sherkin’s Open Ear summer festival

THE line-up for the Open Ear festival on Sherkin this summer is starting to take real shape, with the latest release of artists performing recently revealed.

Organisers promise ‘the freshest, weirdest and most exciting music that Ireland and further afield has to offer’ at the festival which runs from May 31st to June 2nd.

The island festival is predominantly a showcase for Irish artists but in 2024 organisers have selected a small group of international artists to make their Irish debuts.

Ossia is a an artist from the Bristol underground music scene, while Italian duo Wisecrack come from the experimental music scenes of Milan with an industrial bass sound.

In late 2023 organisers made a callout for Irish artists who had never performed live in front of an audience before, not just at a festival, but at any gathering. Wicklow’s Pesci Tooth was selected, and he will be mentored by a team of professionals between now and June, wherein he will bring his sounds to life on Banger Cliff for the very first time.

Wicklow-born but Texas-based Sam De La Rosa is a hybrid songwriter and experimental electronic musician, who will release his new album Rompe Hechizo just in time for the festival.

Caskré previously played her techno and experimental sounds at the festival in 2017 and makes a return.

Saturn Returns is another returnee to the festival and she will also DJ on Banger Cliff.

Vietnamese born Polyp is an emerging artists in Ireland confirmed for Sherkin while Offtrack is a young techno producer and DJ.

