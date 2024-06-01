Greenshine pay tribute to the best of Cork

A NEW anthem celebrating Cork has been written by Inchigeela-based folk music band Greenshine.

Greenshine have a little bit of mix to their geography but a shared love of the Rebel County!

Mary Greene is originally from Waterford while husband Noel is from Clare. The band also features one of their daughters, Ellie, who is from Cork.

Greenshine’s beautiful sound has already caught the ear in recent years with songs like The Girl in the Lavender Dress, Dandelion Seed and The Good is Gone.

The Greenes live in Inchigeela in West Cork but have released a new song celebrating Cork. Cork was released on Wednesday May 22nd.

Greenshine were asked by the Cork Folk Festival to write a song to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Noel was one of the founders of the festival. ‘We came up with a love letter to the city, warts and all.

‘The city faces challenges, of course it does, but we believe that at its heart, Cork is a welcoming, open, warm and proud city that deserves an anthem, for that’s the word that we see being used by radio people and concert goers alike to describe, wait for it ... ’Cork’!’ said Mary Greene.

Greenshine will be performing live in West Cork next month, performing with ADT in a double-header at DeBarras in Clonakilty on Thursday, June 20th.

To pick up a single of Cork see www.greenshine.bandcamp.com/