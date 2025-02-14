Grammy-winning Cian Ducrot adds extra Live at the Marquee date

CIAN Ducrot has added an extra date for his summer shows at Live at the Marquee in Cork.

The Passage West singer’s star continues to rise following his recent Grammy win for co-writing SZA’s smash-hit Saturn, and became the first Cork person to win at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Ducrot has had phenomenal success in recent years, with his debut album Victory shooting to number 1 in the UK and Ireland as he amassed 801 billion streams and played ever-bigger shows across the globe.

Victory included two UK Top 20 hits - the Platinum-certified All For You and the Gold-certified I’ll Be Waiting. He has also won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year.

Ducrot will play a show at Live at the Marquee on July 20th, in addition to his previously-announced July 18th date.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, February 14th via ticketmaster.ie.