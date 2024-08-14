Grab an earful of The Listeners

THE Listeners return to West Cork this month, with a gig in Schull already sold out and tickets selling fast for a gig in beautiful Baltimore.

The trio of Paul Tiernan, Tony Davis, and Donagh Long make up The Listeners.

All three have long careers in writing, recording and touring music. During the winter of 1998 while living in West Cork they came together to perform three part acoustic and vocal arrangements of their favourite songs.

Their early performances were acoustic gigs in small venues around the south-west where they developed a wide following of loyal listeners.

In the summer of 2000 they recorded Live at the Courtyard during their weekly gigs in that famous establishment in Schull.

The intervening years saw them again pursue their individual careers and lives but they are together again in the summer of 2024 for a limited number of performances.

They are performing in O’Regans in Schull on Thursday August 15th in a gig that has already sold out but the night after, they perform at St Matthews Church in Baltimore on Friday August 16th, at 8pm. See liveatstmatthews.com.

See donaghlong.com/the-listeners for more.