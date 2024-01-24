Enniskeane songwriter Bill has his eyes on Eurovision

WEST Cork could have a strong tie to this year’s Irish Eurovision entry.

Among the songs vying to represent the country in Malmo, Sweden is one written co-written by Enniskeane songwriter and musician Bill Maybury.

The 27-year-old collaborated with Louis Walsh’s boy band Next in Line, to write Love Like Us which will be performed on Eurosong 2024.

This is the format developed by RTÉ to select our Eurovision entry and it takes place on January 26th during a special edition of The Late Late Show.

One member of Next in Line is Dubliner Conor Davis who claims Skibbereen as his second home. His uncles Tony and Don need little introduction in West Cork GAA circles and Conor visits his grandparents Donie and Eileen Davis in Skibbereen as often as he can.

Conor describes the song, the band’s first single, as a ‘happy, positive song.’

‘It’s really catchy and upbeat that describes how you feel when you fall in love. It’s very positive and it’s the kind of energy we want to bring to Eurosong,’ he said.

The band has around 10 songs written but Conor said Love Like Us had something special about it, and they’re hoping it will take them all the way to Malmo.

‘We’re hoping people will support us. I know my granny has been asking everyone she meets in Fields in Skibbereen, to get behind us!’ he said.

London-based Bill is just as optimistic about the song’s chances. ‘It’s a real pop banger!’ he said. ‘It’s the perfect song for Eurovision!’

He’s already had success with two of his songs featured on the No 1 album by fellow Corkman Cian Ducrot.

‘I’m also working in studio with James Bay, Calum Scott and Kygo,’ he said.

Ireland was represented by Wild Youth in last year’s Eurovision. Their song We Are One didn’t make it to the final, the fourth year in a row that we missed out.