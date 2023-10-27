Effie ready to go from the Village to the world

IT’S been a year to remember for West Cork artist Effie Neill, one of the rising stars of the Irish country music scene.

Effie, who is from Ardgroom, launched her nationwide musical career with a special night at the Village Inn, Enniskeane earlier this month.

The 20-year-old’s star is on the rise, and it has been rising even more rapidly since winning the 2023 Cowboys & Heroes singing competition during the summer.

After the win Effie went into the studio to record her single Country Is Best, penned by Niall O’Brian from North Cork.

The song struck a chord with listeners and has passed 100,000 listens on social media and brought interest from the country music media nationwide.

The Hot Country TV Show’s Eilish O’Sullivan and Hugh O’Brien were also impressed, and their influence helped give Effie a brand-new worldwide platform for her music. ‘People have been amazing, sharing on social media so I want to say a huge thanks for all the help and advice and I’m taking it all on board,’ she said.

Effie’s rise has been swift this year but she has always had a passion for music.

‘I’ve loved music all my life, I think the gene came to me from my mother’s family. My Nan Mary Murphy taught me my first ever song You are my Sunshine. My mom Catherine O’ Neill is a lovely singer, she performs at weddings and funeral masses,’ says Effie. ‘My dad Declan sings as well, but mainly for the cows at home!’

Music is Effie’s first love and she mixes her passion with her work in Berehaven Pharmacy in Castletownbere and also at Kenmare Mart. She had support from both businesses on her launch night at The Village Inn.

She thanked everyone who attended her launch including Eilish O’Sullivan and Hugh O’Brien of Hot Country TV for their help, the Barry Doyle Band who accompanied all the guest performers, and her family for their constant support.

‘Thanks to everyone for their fantastic support,’ she said. ‘Since I started out until now, the encouragement has been fantastic but especially since June when I won the Cowboys & Heroes Competition.’

You’ll be sure to be hearing a lot more about this Ardgroom talent.