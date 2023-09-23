Cian Ducrot learned from Ed Sheeran how to ‘chill’

CIAN Ducrot has revealed how some advice from Ed Sheeran has helped him deal with his rise to fame.

The Passage West singer-songwriter’s album has smashed the top of the Irish and UK charts – Bandon songwriter Bill Maybury penned two of the tracks – and Ducrot now looks set to take the next step to global stardom as he embarks on a US tour next week.

Dealing with such a stellar rise could be a problem for some, but Cian says some advice from Ed has helped him on his way.

‘The biggest thing I learned from him is his ability to just be so chill,’ Cian told virginradio.co.uk at the UK’s National Television Awards.

‘He can kind of manage to do anything up until the moment he’s going on stage.’

Cian supported Ed Sheeran on his last tour and said: ‘We would hang out up until like two minutes before he walked on stage, and I’ve never experienced [anything] like that before. Something I’ve definitely tried to immediately adapt is to be able to kind of, be wherever, do whatever, and you know, not be stressing too much before going on stage.’

‘A lot of people have rituals and all this stuff, and in the end, I feel like rituals tend to just stress you out. If you don’t do them, you’re like, ‘I haven’t done my rituals’,’ he added.

Cian’s world tour begins in the US, and while it might seem he has it ‘made’, he’s grounded enough to know there’s a lot left to learn. ‘I’m still learning, I’m still thinking about how I’m going to exercise, what I’m going to eat, and just trying to relax as much as I can.’

‘[I’m] preparing mentally… But I have so much fun anyway on tour, so I’m just thinking about how I can make it as fun as possible.’

Ducrot performed at the National Television Awards at London’s O2, while he also was a hit at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally earlier this month.