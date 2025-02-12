Clonakilty writer Holly Hughes one woman show

CLONAKILTY native, Holly Hughes, makes her theatre debut this month with her one woman show that mixes stand-up comedy and storytelling.

Called ‘I Want To Speak To Your Manager (How I Was Radicalised And Became...Karen)’ she’ll take to the stage at Scene + Heard Festival on February 18th and 19th at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin.

She says it’s ‘an attempt to understand and even celebrate Ireland’s unsung hero: the fearsome Karen.’

‘The show chronicles the true story of Holly’s radicalisation as, somewhere between her 31st birthday and being served a tepid glass of Sauvignon Blanc, she transforms into every customer service worker’s worst nightmare,’ says Holly.

Audiences can look forward to a dramatic reading of (mostly unanswered) complaint emails, a brush with the law over a public transport fine, and an original pop song sure to give Sabrina Carpenter a run for her money.

The show also raises important questions around advocacy, gender politics, and class consciousness.

‘I feel this show really taps into the inherent spirit of Cork people – which is our passion and feistiness! We’re known as the Rebel County for a reason and I think there is a kinship between some elements of ‘Karenness’ and the strong sense of justice Cork people demonstrate every day. Aside from ranting about bad service (although I do think Gen Z could improve their work ethic!), that’s what this show is about: advocating for what you believe in and, particularly as a woman, getting comfortable with being “difficult”,’ said Holly.

‘At a time when so many of us feel disempowered and helpless, whether that’s in relation to the housing crisis, climate breakdown, or the impunity of global leaders wreaking havoc on innocent people, I think there’s a lot to be said for Karen – a person who stands up, no matter how uncomfortable it may be, for what they believe in.’

Holly, who recently came third in the All Ireland Poetry Slam, is one of over 600 performers taking part over the course of Scene + Heard’s three-week festival from February 13th to March 1st.

Tickets cost €13 and are available from www.smockalley.com