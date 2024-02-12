Truly inspirational afternoon at awards

THE achievements and successes of West Cork’s business community were honoured at a wonderful event held in Skibbereen last Friday afternoon. At a time when so many local companies are struggling and fighting on many fronts, it was wonderful for local companies to have the opportunity to get together and celebrate each other – and themselves.

Just two weeks ago reporter Emma Connolly delved into the crisis in the local hospitality industry in these pages, and explained how many of those working in this most essential of sectors feel they have been abandoned in recent years.

‘We have nothing left to give’ was a quotation from one of the many businesses interviewed by Emma, all hoping that the government will sit up and listen to them about the importance of maintaining the industry that contributes so much to our local economies and gives visitors a reason to keep coming back to Ireland.

But all the pressures and worries of hospitality and other industries were cast aside last Friday afternoon as the region came together to celebrate the Southern Star’s West Cork Business & Tourism Awards at the West Cork Hotel. And it was wonderful to see a company from that much-challenged sector coming out on top to claim the overall business of the year award.

Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty – a perfect example of a thriving family business – was a very popular winner of the main award, having already been named the winner of the best customer service award. It was very heartening to hear the story of this wonderful hotel, established by Mary O’Neill from Skibbereen in 1967.

The audience heard how it is going from strength to strength under the leadership of the latest generation of the O’Neill family.

Indeed, the O’Neills are no strangers to awards, having clocked up several ‘best wedding venue’ awards in recent years. The lovely country house is also a member of the prestigious Blue Book of high quality accommodation.

Today, Fernhill even produces its own brand of gin.

But it was not just the O’Neills who were celebrated in a packed ballroom last Friday afternoon. The winner’s name was announced by the chief executive of Carbery, Jason Hawkins, who earlier had very modestly pointed out that the innovative Ballineen-based dairy business has a turnover of over €700m and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. Another West Cork success story.

Apart from Fernhill, there were a further nine local winners announced on the day, ranging from young entrepreneurs like Jack Regan, the 23-year-old social media guru, and 18-year-old Sean O’Shea of Glenview Heating, who both epitomised the confidence and can-do attitude of today’s young business people.

Other winners from the event included Eugene Scally of Scally’s Supervalu in Clonakilty, who was named The Southern Star’s 2023 West Cork business ambassador.

Eugene even brought along his grandchildren, who will no doubt be inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of their grandfather and his incredible success in creating one of Ireland’s great supermarkets.

The innovative duo behind Dursey Boat Trips told their story of how tourists are mesmerised by the beauty they have introduced them to on the water off the Beara peninsula, and another duo – this time from Two Green Shoots – told of their imaginative tours of the stunning landscape around Glengarriff as part of their foraging-and-cooking days. All around the ballroom were stories of dogged determination leading to success.

It was an inspirational afternoon – not just because of the stories being told onstage, but also because of the sheer positive energy in the room.

As already mentioned, these are very difficult times for anyone running a business, but sometimes it’s worth taking a step back to acknowledge the progress that can be, and is being, made by ordinary, yet extraordinary, people willing to put their shoulders to the wheel just to get the job done.

The incredible and determined business people of Ireland don’t generally like to make a big deal about their achievements. But every now and then, they really are worth shouting about.

Keeping our stars shining

IT was fitting in the week when West Cork businesses were celebrated at a gala lunch in Skibbereen, that the reputation of the area as a foodie destination was further enhanced on an international scale. Three wonderful West Cork restaurants were once again feted by the prestigious Michelin restaurant awards. Chestnut in Ballydehob and Bastion in Kinsale both retained their Michelin stars, while Dede in Baltimore retained its two-star status. The rising tide of the region’s food industry is bound to lift many more boats, which can only be a good thing for tourism in the south west.