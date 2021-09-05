Struggling to get new staff

SO many reopened businesses are experiencing staff shortages. It has been a perfect storm for them – with such a long time in lockdown, many lost their regular staff to other careers, to illness, and some staff even returned to their native countries to spend lockdown there. As a result, many of our hotels and restaurants are really struggling now to maintain their normal opening hours.

Some have also noted that college students opted not to take up the jobs when they had already missed so much of their summers – they wanted to relax and enjoy the last few weeks before the new school and college terms began again in earnest.

So for those that are struggling on, and remaining open, albeit for reduced hours, they will be relying on the rest of us to support them and help ensure that next summer they are still around to welcome what should surely be a much-increased pool of tourists.