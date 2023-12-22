Spectre of TB looms large

THIS Christmas will be a very stressful time for some farm families in the region with large numbers of herds being affected by TB, as evidenced by our report this week.

TB has long had a ‘grim reaper’ effect on farm families, but there is no sign of the dark spectre being eradicated anytime soon.

As Sen Tim Lombard said this week, there had been plans to eradicate TB by 2030. But, given the nature of farming, it’s hard to see how that will ever happen.

For now, we can just hope that all interested parties can work together to minimise the effects of this dreadful disease.