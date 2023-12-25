Remembering what Christmas is all about

LAST week this column suggested that the new regulations heralding less supports for Ukrainian refugees in 2024 could give the impression that the Ireland ‘of a thousand welcomes’ was beginning to lose that moniker.

That was before Galway witnessed the disgraceful scenes last weekend, outside Oughterard, when a period property was burned down because it was to house asylum seekers. While that arson attack may have been the work of just a few individuals – or even one – the impression it gives to any non-nationals in this country is that there is a sizeable section of the community which doesn’t want them here.

What does that say about a country which prides itself on having links to so many successful business people across the globe, has exported so many fine actors, musicians and artists, who are now, themselves immigrants in other jurisdictions – and can lay claim to the DNA of several US presidents?

Although we know the vast majority of Irish people do not condone the kind of activity which took place in Galway last weekend, it must be remembered that it was not an isolated case – in fact one newspaper counted as many as 11 similar incidents in recent years where properties earmarked for refugees or asylum seekers were targeted by arsonists.

The incidences are growing and every new event will find more supporters, propelling the scenario forward, but where it will all end, nobody can say. However, we have witnessed similar events right across Europe, with many governments now in power who have been put there due to their strong anti-immigrant narratives.

It seems almost incomprehensible to think Ireland would find itself going down the same road, but if we were to rewind the clock two or more decades, it’s likely many people in those countries would say the same. And the timing of last week’s attack on the hotel has a certain irony to it, too – at a time when these people were hoping to find a home before Christmas.

Indeed, the juxtaposition with the birth of Jesus was not lost on one politician, who made reference to ‘no room’ at the ‘inn’. But comments like that, and the horrible hashtag ‘Ireland is full’ are a disgrace to a nation that always prided itself on its welcome.

There is plenty of room at Ireland’s ‘inn’ – there are derelict shops, houses and businesses on every street and corner of this country. There are empty office blocks in every city; underused government buildings and sites, and the Church, too, has plenty of land that could be included in a proper examination of all the options.

Less than half of the modular homes which were mooted have materialised, and now we are faced with giving tents to those lucky enough to find somewhere to put them.

Those of us with a warm, comfortable home and a solid roof over our heads should be thankful that we are living in a wealthy country that is at peace. And take the time, this Christmas, to think of those who were not born so lucky.

And if anyone says to you that ‘Ireland is Full’ this Christmas, take the time to ask them, what would they have said to the Irish of the 1840s and 1980s, and even the Irish of today, if the people of Britain, America, Canada, Australia, indeed of every other country of this world, had told them: ‘We are full.’

Happy Christmas.