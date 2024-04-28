Editorial

Put down those phones

April 28th, 2024 12:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

EMERGENCY doctor Dr Jason van der Velde, who is based in West Cork, has made a very shocking claim this week, regarding his attendance at road traffic incidents.

He says he has witnessed deceased young people at these scenes, with their mobile phones still in their hands. 

He says modern cars are equipped with too many distractions, and while alcohol and drugs are also a factor – as they always were – the phone is the big new threat to young peoples’ lives.

And not just young people.

Put down the phone, and you will cut down on a lot of fatalities, he says.

Wise words from someone better placed than most to comment.

*****

