Keeping roads safe for all

THE nights are getting dark and the roads of West Cork are not among the country’s best maintained. And so it behoves any road users to take care when out and about over the winter months.

As daylight hours shorten, so does visibility. The many dog-walkers, cyclists and motorists traversing the county must be on high alert for dangerous conditions and situations. Walkers should always face oncoming traffic and wear high-visibility clothing, at any hour of the day or night. And motorists, in turn, should drive with care and keep lights dipped when approaching pedestrians or cyclists.

Irish roads have become death traps for so many innocent people. Let’s try this winter to make a major effort to reduce the appalling number of road deaths.