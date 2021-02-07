SADLY, for people who like the sociability of having a few drinks in a pub, the opportunities to enjoy same have been very limited since the middle of March of last year. However bad it must be for them, it is even worse on the publicans who have seen their livelihoods decimated by the pandemic, with ‘wet pubs’ – those who do not serve food – only getting to open for barely four weeks from late September to mid-October.

This has resulted in a lot more home drinking, which is fine if done in moderation, but can be quite harmful for those who drink to excess, especially with the off-licence booze so cheap, and sometimes also for their nearest and dearest who may have the misfortune to suffer unpleasant collateral damage from a person’s abuse of alcohol. It can also have other health consequences with links established between excessive alcohol consumption and the risk of developing certain cancers.

In a message to coincide with World Cancer Day on Thursday, February 4th, Drinkaware – a national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse in Ireland – urges consumers to be aware of those links and, where necessary, to make changes to their drinking habits to help reduce them. It is clear and obvious that people need to take personal responsibility for their alcohol consumption and its consequences for themselves and those closest to them.

Free-pouring wine and spirits at home is not good – buy a measure and keep track of your drinking. Moderation is key to safe enjoyment of alcohol.

And, please, don’t ever drive after consuming alcohol.