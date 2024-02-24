Horror still unfolds in Ukraine

THIS weekend marks the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. It’s hard to believe that such horrific violence has been inflicted, non-stop, on a population that bore no threat to its aggressor.

Now both parties are engaged in a vicious conflict that shows absolutely no sign of ending. In the first few weeks of combat, the west was dumbfounded at the horrors unfolding on our screens.

Now our attention has been turned to a different conflict, in Palestine, and Ukraine’s struggle has been largely side-lined.

But we must never forget that the horrors that appeared before our eyes in those first few weeks of Russia’s invasion may not be as visible to us, but they are just as hideous and shocking now, as they were then.