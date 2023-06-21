Editorial

Firefighters deserve more

June 21st, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

RETAINED firefighters are taking a stand this week in the hope of getting a better deal from their employers.

Their union, SIPTU, is seeking better pay and conditions to address the recruitment and retention crisis in the service.

These part-time firefighters are paid about €8,500 of an annual retainer to be available for callouts on a 48-weeks-a-year basis and offer a terrific on-call service to back up their staffed colleagues.

Having seen them in action for several days on end during the gorse fires in West Cork earlier this year, one would be hard pressed to say they don’t deserve a rise in salary or better conditions. 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

News

2 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Spectacular 104-page summer activity guide; West Cork’s Cutest Pet finalists revealed; Leap students beg drivers to slow down; reward offered after sabotage of seaweed harvest; axe and sticks used in brawl; new music centre for Bantry; Hospice looking to develop services for all of West Cork; Rebel footballers keen to build on win; Newcestown win promotion in county league; Bantry kickboxer primed for for Euro Games; Best finish ever for West Cork in Kennedy Cup

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.