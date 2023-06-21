Firefighters deserve more

RETAINED firefighters are taking a stand this week in the hope of getting a better deal from their employers.

Their union, SIPTU, is seeking better pay and conditions to address the recruitment and retention crisis in the service.

These part-time firefighters are paid about €8,500 of an annual retainer to be available for callouts on a 48-weeks-a-year basis and offer a terrific on-call service to back up their staffed colleagues.

Having seen them in action for several days on end during the gorse fires in West Cork earlier this year, one would be hard pressed to say they don’t deserve a rise in salary or better conditions.