Faith in our film industry

OUR latest ‘In the News’ podcast investigates West Cork’s burgeoning film industry.

It seems that for the last three or four years, you couldn’t turn a corner without bumping into a film crew or celebrity actor around here.

Now we have our very own film studios setting up shop in Skibbereen, and an impressive list of productions having been filmed all around the region in recent years. Of course, the stunning scenery and ease of access to an international airport has meant West Cork was always popular for film making. But lately the industry’s growth has really accelerated. But some of the guests on our podcast ‘The Rise of West Cork’s film industry’ this week make the point that West Cork needs to get its fair share of film funding. In the words of another great movie, Field of Dreams, it’s time to have more faith and just … build it, and they will come.