Drinking habits are slowing

September 27th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

DRINKS Ireland released a report this week which showed that wine sales in 2022 showed no real change compared to the year earlier, and remain almost 3% below pre-pandemic figures. 

Overall, per capita consumption of wine was also down by 2% last year, pointing to the continued downward trajectory of Irish alcohol consumption.

But what may be pushing some of that downward trend is the upward curve in sales of non-alcoholic beers and wines.

The report revealed that while beer continues to lead the charge in the non-alcoholic market, 0.0% alcoholic wines saw an increase in market share in 2022.

And while the drinks industry might not be jumping for joy with those emerging trends, Drinks Ireland director Cormac Healy did note an element of maturity being revealed by the figures.

‘We are continuing to witness an overall shift in consumption trends, with Ireland moving to a more balanced and moderate approach to drinking,’ he said.

