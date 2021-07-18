Another fine distraction

Another nice distraction from Covid this week was the final of the European Championships. Since England’s win over Denmark in the semi-finals, the question on everyone’s lips was ‘Who are you supporting on Sunday?’

With such close ties with our nearest neighbour, there were many family, work and friendship reasons for shouting for the team closest to our shores.

And yet many more simply couldn’t resist the pull of the jolly and confident Italians as memories of Italia ’90 reminded us why we love those southern Europeans so much – once we don’t have to play them!

Putting some of the disgraceful scenes in Wembley and social media commentaries afterwards aside, it was another wonderful event that gave us all a reason to remember that when these dark days are over, and over they will be, there is sport, music and entertainment waiting to welcome us back, with open arms.