A flood of headaches

LAST weekend’s flooding in Cork city seemed to take everyone by surprise. West Cork was not as badly hit with the flash downpours, but by late afternoon social media was ‘awash’ with videos of flooding at various city centre and suburban locations, including Blackpool, Glanmire, the Kinsale road roundabout, the South Link Road, Centre Park Road, and more.

The flooding was of such magnitude that the Irish Red Cross is to administer a government fund with up to €20,000 expected to be made available to individuals affected by Sunday’s deluges.

The flooding didn’t warrant any coverage on RTÉ’s main evening news programmes on Sunday, but that may be a sign of the regularity with which Cork is now flooding. It’s hardly ‘news’ up in Dublin any more.

With winter not yet upon us properly, we can only hope that such similar scenes will not become so commonplace that even Cork people will eventually fail to remark on them.