Editorial

A flood of headaches

October 26th, 2022 10:10 PM

Share this article

LAST weekend’s flooding in Cork city seemed to take everyone by surprise. West Cork was not as badly hit with the flash downpours, but by late afternoon social media was ‘awash’ with videos of flooding at various city centre and suburban locations, including Blackpool, Glanmire, the Kinsale road roundabout, the South Link Road, Centre Park Road, and more.

The flooding was of such magnitude that the Irish Red Cross is to administer a government fund with up to €20,000 expected to be made available to individuals affected by Sunday’s deluges.

The flooding didn’t warrant any coverage on RTÉ’s main evening news programmes on Sunday, but that may be a sign of the regularity with which Cork is now flooding. It’s hardly ‘news’ up in Dublin any more.

With winter not yet upon us properly, we can only hope that such similar scenes will not become so commonplace that even Cork people will eventually fail to remark on them.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

News

3 hours ago

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Rattling your bones in Hallowe'ens of old; Classy Ballinascarthy claim historic two-in-a-row; Shane Ross on Liadh Ní Riada's presidential campaign; Ballydehob garden helps artists bloom; Fishers on collision course with offshore windfarms; Farmers are 'serious' about water quality; Remembering Padraigh Griffin; Bantry fall short in county final; Glengarriff's 'two-in-one' home for €745k;Bandon RFC celebrate 140 years; Mazda's hybrid CX-60 is reviewed

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.