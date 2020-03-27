BREAKING: Patrols to take place at beaches and amenity areas this weekend

TRAFFIC restrictions and patrols will be in place at beaches and amenity areas across Cork county this weekend.

Both Cork County Council and An Garda Síochána are advising members of the public of these new restrictions.

'Members of the public are asked to respect and adhere to the advice of Government and HSE in relation to physical distancing. Gatherings at such facilities is discouraged and will be dispersed. Traffic will be diverted by An Garda Síochána where necessary,' said a Council spokesperson

'Cork County Council continues to ask the people of Cork County to work with us in our ongoing Community Support Programme. Stay safe and follow HSE advise.'