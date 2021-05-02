Covid-19

Covid-19 Sunday: one death, 402 new cases

May 2nd, 2021 4:59 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,906* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 1st May, the HPSC has been notified of 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 249,838** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 220 are men / 182 are women
  • 79% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31.5 years old

 

As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There were six additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of April 30th, 2021, 1,572,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,130,958 people have received their first dose
  • 441,821 people have received their second dose

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,906 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 249,838 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

  • 5-day moving average: 472

 

 

