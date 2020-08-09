Covid-19 Sunday: no deaths, 68 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 8th August, the HPSC has been notified of 68 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,712 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

• 37 are men / 31 are women

• 82% are under 45 years of age

• 41 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

• 2 cases have been identified as community transmission

• 19 cases are located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and 5 in Donegal.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced. This was expected and we will continue to monitor closely.

“From tomorrow face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums. We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days.

“Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease. Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of Covid-19.”

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting Covid-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/cf9b0d-new-public-health-measures-effective-now-to-prevent-further-spread-o/

Know the symptoms of Covid-19

They are:

· a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

· a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

· shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

· loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

· flu like symptoms

The Department of Health’s Covid-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

• To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube.

• You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.