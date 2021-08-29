Covid-19 Sunday: 1,706 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday August 28th, 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
And, as of 8am today, 347 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
August 29th, 2021 5:03 PM
By Jackie Keogh
