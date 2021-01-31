Covid-19 Sunday: 15 deaths, 1,247 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19, all of which occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,307 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 30th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,247 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 196,547* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

579 are men / 659 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

430 in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,516 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer with Department of Health said; 'There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

'The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

