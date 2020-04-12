Covid-19 Sunday: 14 more deaths, 727 new cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that 14 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died today.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%).

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed that an additional 727 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

That figure includes an additional 430 new confirmed cases reported by Irish laboratories, plus an additional 297 confirmed cases reported by a laboratory in Germany.

Of the six women and eight men who died today, the team said 12 were located in the east of the country and two were from the west of the country.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80 and 10 of the people were reported as having underlying health conditions

The figures brings to 334 the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and with the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Analysis of the overall figures show that 45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases; that the median age of confirmed cases overall is 48 years; and that 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised.

Of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU; 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers; and of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%; close contact accounts for 26%; and travel abroad accounts for 7%.