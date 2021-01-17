Covid-19 Sunday: 13 deaths and 2,944 more cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday (17th) been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All 13 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly reported death in a person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 16th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,336 are men / 1,578 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

1,065 cases are in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units. The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting COVID-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality. There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. The dashboard now includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).

***

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 16Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 16Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 16Jan2021) Ireland 2944 1487.9 70,851 Monaghan 42 2671.6 1,640 Louth 44 2237.7 2,884 Waterford 129 2058.9 2,392 Limerick 160 1905.1 3,713 Wexford 43 1805.3 2,703 Dublin 1065 1761.2 23,730 Carlow 20 1666.9 949 Mayo 95 1635.2 2,134 Cork 306 1583.1 8,594 Clare 54 1459.4 1,734 Cavan 10 1425.6 1,086 Donegal 112 1386.4 2,207 Meath 114 1225.9 2,391 Kildare 180 1200.9 2,672 Kilkenny 42 1146.8 1,138 Galway 181 1095.9 2,828 Kerry 43 1045.3 1,544 Offaly 64 978.7 763 Laois 62 964.6 817 Tipperary 56 958.3 1,529 Roscommon 16 925 597 Sligo 24 843.8 553 Wicklow 32 799 1,138 Longford 7 729.1 298 Westmeath 36 713.1 633 Leitrim 7 574.2 184

The 7-day incidence rate is 529.1

The 5-day moving average is 3,439