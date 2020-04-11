Covid-19 Saturday: 33 more deaths, 839 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that 33 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and that an additional 839 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Irish laboratories confirmed 553 new cases of Covid-19, while there has been an additional 286 confirmed cases by a laboratory in Germany, which brings the total number of confirmed case in the country to 8,928.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today’s figure of 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

‘This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.’

The National Public Health Emergency Team said 30 of the 33 deaths occurred in the east of the country, and three were in the west. They also said that 14 were female and 19 were male.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 82 and 25 of the 33 people who died were reported to have had an underlying health condition.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, is as of midnight, Thursday 9th April (7,787 cases) – but when including the German results it shows that 45% of the people who have succumbed to the coronavirus are male, and that 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years; and 1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised; of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU; and 2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, also welcomed the launch – earlier today – of a mental health and wellbeing initiative to support the mental health needs of the public through this pandemic.

The initiative was announced by Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, who expressed the hope that test backlog will be cleared by next week.

