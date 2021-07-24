Covid-19 Saturday: 1,345 new cases

As of midnight, Friday July 23rd, 1,345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported.
There are 21 in ICU and 105 in hospital.
July 24th, 2021 8:32 PM
By Jackie Keogh
