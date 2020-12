Covid-19 Friday: 6 deaths, 265 new cases*

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 2,086 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 3rd December, the HPSC has been notified of 265* confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 73,491** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 131 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus. We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard (click here) provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

