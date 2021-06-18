Covid-19

Covid-19 Friday: 313 new cases

June 18th, 2021 9:05 PM

By Jackie Keogh

There are 313 new cases confirmed. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 373 new cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight, Thursday 17 June, there are 53 patients in hospital, of which 15 are in. ICU.

 

 

