Covid-19 Friday: 313 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 373 new cases of Covid-19.
As of midnight, Thursday 17 June, there are 53 patients in hospital, of which 15 are in. ICU.
June 18th, 2021 9:05 PM
By Jackie Keogh
