Covid-19 Friday: 10 deaths, 646 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Four deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and four are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,518* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 225,820** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

311 are men / 332 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

396,089 people have received their first dose

157,072 people have received their second dose

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has welcomed today’s announcement from the European Commission that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has been authorised for use across Member States, including Ireland.

Minister Donnelly said: “Today is another significant and positive day in our country’s response to Covid-19 as we see the addition of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.”

“This single-dose vaccine will significantly enhance the implementation of our vaccination programme and, together with those from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, it will play a very important role in protecting our population from Covid-19.”

“Ireland has an advance purchase agreement for 600,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine between April and June. Since our vaccination programme began late last year, I have always said that Ireland’s programme is only limited by supply. Our rollout plans are flexible and are designed to accommodate unforeseen events such as changes to supplies from manufacturers.”