Clonakilty court date for man charged with sexual assault

A 32-YEAR-old man charged with sexual assault, assault causing harm, false imprisonment and burglary has been remanded in custody to appear by video link at Clonakilty District Court on April 25th.

The accused, who cannot be named, appeared by video link at Clonakilty District Court last week.

He faces six charges arising out of an incident at a house in Ballineen at 4.30am on Sunday January 12th last which he broke into.

He is being charged with one count of assault causing harm to a 38-year-old woman and one count of assault causing harm to her 13-year-old daughter.

The accused is also charged with two counts of false imprisonment of both the woman and her daughter at the house on the same occasion, while he is also charged with the sexual assault of the woman and burglary.

Judge William Aylmer was told that there has been a change in solicitors representing the accused and that solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher was coming on record to represent him.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the judge that the file is with the director of public prosecutions and that the State is still waiting directions. He indicated that there may be further charges preferred against the accused.

The court heard that the accused has yet to make a bail application and Judge Aylmer remanded him in custody to appear by video link again at Clonakilty District Court on April 25th.