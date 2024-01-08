Yellow warning for more ice and low temperatures

A YELLOW weather warning for low temperatures and ice will be in place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

This is the second warning in as many days for West Cork, while the entire country remains under a cold weather advisory until 10.30pm on Friday.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann, and comes after a morning where ice and poor driving conditions have cause problems for many people on West Cork roads.

Early morning rainfall on top of the freezing ground has led to black ice which has been making the morning commute a difficult one across the region, and dangerous conditions have led to reports of a number of cars involved in minor accidents.

There have been reports of an overturned car on the N22 near Beál na Bláth and a collision involving two trucks on the Killinga to Glandore road.

Blarney village has been closed due to an incident involving a lorry being stranded on black ice and blocking access for other road users.

The cold weather comes at an awkward time for parents whose children returned to school this morning, with icy conditions expected tomorrow as well.

Temperatures are forecast to hit freezing point overnight, but according to Met Éireann there is a low chance of rain, which would be a welcome outcome for drivers around West Cork.