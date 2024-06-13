West Cork biodiversity projects get welcome funding boost

BIODIVERISTY projects in West Cork have been awarded funding through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

First established in 2018, the fund assists local authorities in supporting biodiversity.

More than €8.6m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF since the scheme launched and €2.8m has been granted in this latest round of funding.

The projects include biodiversity education and awareness projects, bird conservation projects, invasive species management and wetland surveys. The funding will include projects across West Cork, including: €12,750 for Conservation Management Plan for Garrylucas Beach/White Strand beach; €12,750 for Barleycove Ecological Condition surveys; €8,500 for Barn Owl Conservation initiatives; €21,250 for Bride Valley Invasive Alien Species Management Project; €11,220 for Newt Habitat Creation and Citizen Science Project, at Gallanes Lough, Clonakilty; €4,250 for Cape Clear – Invasive Alien Species (Phase Two); €1,289 for recording Irish mayfly to establish its conservation status.

‘As more and more biodiversity officers join the ranks of our local authorities through the Biodiversity Officer Programme, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this fund provide are only going to grow,’ said Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The LBAF is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.