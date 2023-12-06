Ocean Heroes shortlisted for coast awards

THE efforts of volunteers and groups in West Cork to safeguard the coast and marine life have been recognised in the Clean Coast Ocean Hero Awards 2023.

Established in 2006 as the Clean Coasts’ Merit Awards, the accolades initially featured a single category, The Clean Coasts Group of the Year.

Over the years, the programme has evolved, engaging over 2,000 Clean Coasts groups and 40,000 volunteers, becoming an integral part of coastal communities nationwide.

The efforts of Clean Coasts volunteer Mark MacCarthy based in Schull were also recognsied, as he was shortlisted in the ‘Campaigner of the year’ category for his dedication and commitment to not only keeping the coast clean.

Mark does amazing work in cleaning the coastline and encouraging others to take an active interest in maintaining the local marine environment litter-free. He even goes out to the islands locally to retrieve sea pollution.

Mark was involved with the schools’ beach clean-up that Clean Coasts Ballynamona ran on Barleycove beach in June. Clean Coasts Ballynamona was also nominated in the ‘event of the year’ category for running a school beach clean-up on beaches in east and west Cork in May and June 2023. About 100 students took part in the event in Barleycove.

This year, Siuloid, the walking group at Clonakilty Community Resource Centre, has been nominated in the ‘equality, diversity and inclusion’ category. Siuloid@CCRC made a pact as a group on World Water Day earlier this year to do a monthly beach clean at Inchydoney beach and had continued it since. The participants come from many walks of life, including from other local groups, including the Cope Foundation, Men’s Shed, and Clonakilty Tidy Towns. Several bags of rubbish are collected on each visit, making a visible and meaningful difference to the environment, and always finishing up with refreshments on one of the picnic benches to enjoy the sea air.

The overall winners will be announced on December 7th.