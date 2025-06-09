Have your say on EV charging points in your area

53 new high-power EV recharging hubs were announced by the Department of Transport on Wednesday this week, including one at O’Leary’s at Lissarda.

The new charging point should be operational by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, under the Regional and Local EV Charging plan, the public across West Cork are invited to have their say on a strategy on the rollout of EV charging infrastructure in the South-West region.

Cork and Kerry County Councils are seeking public input to inform the development of this regional EV Strategy.

At this stage it is only the strategy that is being developed; the installation and rollout of chargers does not form part of this phase.

The public consultation process is now open, and runs until June 30th.

As part of this regional consultation, stakeholders are asked to consider two key types of local charging infrastructure when providing their inputs.

The first is ‘destination charging’, which involves installing charging stations at popular destinations such as shopping centres, hotels, and tourist attractions.

The other is ‘neighbourhood charging’, which focuses on providing charging options within residential areas, making it easy for EV users to charge their vehicles convenient to their residence.

The questionnaire is accessible at the South West EV Strategy Public Consultation website.