Green leader in a ‘bubble’ from transport reality, says candidate

WEST Cork communities are being neglected because Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is ‘out of touch with reality’, according to a local elections candidate.

Independent candidate Barry O’Mahony has said some recent statements and initiatives coming from the Minister surrounding active travel, public transport, and vehicle emissions are ‘superficial waffle, designed to appeal to his core supporters, with little or no consideration for the realities faced by people outside of his bubble’.

Mr O’Mahony the Minister should instead push Transport Infrastructure Ireland to provide safe, sheltered bus stops.

‘In a country where we get a considerable amount of rainfall, it’s ridiculous to see bus stops like the one in Lisavaird.’

He said that bus stop, near his own home, means the public have to choose between standing in a pool of mud or stepping out into traffic on the main road.

‘Frankly, I’m amazed anybody uses the service. Hard stands and bus shelters are desperately needed if we are serious about encouraging people to choose public transport over their private vehicles,’ he said.

Referring to plan for new Greenways throughout West Cork, Mr O’Mahony questioned how much use a proposed Bandon to Clonakilty route would get.

‘Would it not make more sense to concentrate on a hub-and-spoke model, where a town like Clonakilty is linked by multiple shorter routes to surrounding areas like Ring, Shannonvale, Lisavaird, Ardfield and Inchydoney?’ he asked.

‘The proposed Skibbereen to Baltimore link, for example, is an excellent idea – add Lough Hyne in there too, and you’ve got a really appealing tourism product, focused on Skibbereen,’ he said.