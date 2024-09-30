Xeinadin appoints new head of tax

TAX advisory service Xeinadin, run by Derry Crowley from Clonakilty, has announced the appointment of Dave O’Brien as its new head of tax in Ireland.

Dave will oversee tax advisory services for Xeinadin across Ireland, giving clients full access to expertise from Xeinadin’s offices across the country. He will lead the team in key taxation areas such as succession planning, corporate restructures, Vat and a range of tax advisory services aimed at the SME market.

Xeinadin’s also advises non-resident corporates and non-resident individuals doing business or proposing to do business in Ireland.

‘Dave’s wealth of knowledge and expertise make him the ideal person to lead a team in providing the highest standards of tax advice,’ said Xeinadin Ireland managing partner Sandra Clarke.

Dave started his career at EY before joining Quintas in 2012. Quintas was acquired by Xeinadin in 2023.

Xeinadin announced in June it earmarked €40m for investment in Ireland in the next 18 months as it expands its footprint in Ireland. Xeinadin employs over 500 people across the country.